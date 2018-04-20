Chadwick Boseman Will Deliver This Year’s Commencement Address At Howard University

Chadwick Boseman Will Be Howard’s 2018 Commencement Speaker

The Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, will be the one to delivery Howard University’s 2018 Commencement speech. The actor is a Howard alum, making this honor even more special for everyone involved.

Howard University’s President, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, announced the choice in a statement saying:

“It is an incredible honor and privilege for the Howard University community to welcome back home one of its native sons, Chadwick Boseman, to deliver the 2018 commencement address. He has played some of the most iconic African Americans that have transformed history, including Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Howard’s own Thurgood Marshall. His recent role in the blockbuster film “Black Panther” reminds us of the excellence found in the African diaspora and how Howard continues to be a gem that produces the next generation of artist-scholars, humanitarians, scientists, engineers, and doctors. Mr. Boseman exemplifies the monumental heights and levels Howard graduates can achieve by using the skills and knowledge they acquired at the university.”

The actor also expressed his excitement over returning to his alma mater for this huge honor, adding, “I’m excited to return to the Mecca in celebration of the achievements of our illustrious students. Let’s listen, learn and build with one another.”

This is going to be a really great experience for Chadwick and for all the students graduating this year. HU forever!