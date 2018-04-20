She Wasn’t Ready: Tiffany Haddish’s Disastrous TIME Mag Cover Has Twitter In A TIZZY

I'm mad about this image. pic.twitter.com/LoK1czEEfM — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) April 19, 2018

Tiffany Haddish’s TIME Mag Cover Sparks Chaos

We love that Tiffany Haddish was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People BUT have many MANY–SEVERAL–questions about her befuddling cover that looks like everything that could go wrong WENT VERY WRONG in a genuinely befuddling moment that sparked Twitter chaos.

TIME got Tiffany Haddish on the cover looking like pic.twitter.com/8gkvzReyVE — Lauren (@Solodeauxleaux) April 19, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over Tiffany Haddish’s TIME mag on the flip.