She Wasn’t Ready: Tiffany Haddish’s Disastrous TIME Mag Cover Has Twitter In A TIZZY
- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Haddish’s TIME Mag Cover Sparks Chaos
We love that Tiffany Haddish was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People BUT have many MANY–SEVERAL–questions about her befuddling cover that looks like everything that could go wrong WENT VERY WRONG in a genuinely befuddling moment that sparked Twitter chaos.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Tiffany Haddish’s TIME mag on the flip.