Magical Slay: Teen Flosses Michelle Obama, Beyonce & More Faces Of Inspirational Black Women On Prom Dress

Black Girl Honors Inspiring Black Women On Prom Dress

How sweet!

A Black teen who wanted to take all of the Black women who inspired her to prom, absolutely did it! Her name is Skyler Branch and her prom dress design is going viral. It features the face of Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Halle Berry, Jada Pinkett, Janet Jackson, and the list keeps going. The senior at White Station High School in Memphis, TN says she was inspired by the Florida teen who honored Trayvon Martin last year.

“I was inspired by a young lady in Florida who did a tribute to all of the police brutality victims on her prom dress last year, but I wanted to expand that idea further and base it off of the women who inspired me in my life. Not even just famous people or famous women, but the women in my family who have done so much for me,” Branch told TODAY Style

In an interview with ELLE, Branch said, “We narrowed it down by famous women who are not just known for being the first at something, but just being inspirational just as black women.”