Update: Wendy Williams Invites The Clark Sisters To Her Show After Catching Holy Ghost Hell From Fans

Wendy Willaims Invites The Clark Sisters To Her Show

Wendy Williams is backing down after getting dragged to Deuteronomy for unnecessary and un-Christian shade. As previously reported the talk show host was Psalms scalped for taking shots at gospel legends The Clark Sisters while discussing Snoop Dogg’s gospel album.

“If I were the Clark Sisters would I be mad that Snoop got #1?” asked Wendy. “The Clark Sisters they’ve been doing gospel forever, did they have a #1? Oh well, step up your game.”

Now Wendy’s taking a softer approach and inviting the Clark Sisters on her show.

“I didn’t mean anything bad about The Clark Sisters, I like The Clark Sisters. This is what I’m gonna do, pack some pretty dresses and come to New York we’ll make all the arrangements,” said Wendy.

