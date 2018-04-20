Update: Wendy Williams Invites The Clark Sisters To Her Show After Catching Holy Ghost Hell From Fans

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Gary Gershoff/Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Remember you in prayer…

Wendy Willaims Invites The Clark Sisters To Her Show

Wendy Williams is backing down after getting dragged to Deuteronomy for unnecessary and un-Christian shade. As previously reported the talk show host was Psalms scalped for taking shots at gospel legends The Clark Sisters while discussing Snoop Dogg’s gospel album.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BET

“If I were the Clark Sisters would I be mad that Snoop got #1?” asked Wendy. “The Clark Sisters they’ve been doing gospel forever, did they have a #1?

Oh well, step up your game.”

(2:43)

Now Wendy’s taking a softer approach and inviting the Clark Sisters on her show.

“I didn’t mean anything bad about The Clark Sisters, I like The Clark Sisters. This is what I’m gonna do, pack some pretty dresses and come to New York we’ll make all the arrangements,” said Wendy.

Clark Sisters, I love you and hope to see you on the show soon! XO, WW

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

Do YOU think they should accept her invite???

Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus