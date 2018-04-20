SMH: Atlanta Rapper Ralo Was Found With Nearly $1 Million Worth Of Weed During Recent Arrest

Ralo Busted With Approximately 440 Pounds Of Marijuana

Atlanta rapper Ralo was arrested on Sunday, and he’s now being held without bond on felony conspiracy charges with intent to distribute marijuana. More details of the rapper’s arrest are now coming to light, and it looks like this definitely wasn’t a small bust.

The Georgia native was found with approximately 440 pounds of marijuana–which has been valued at over $840,000. Authorities found the product while Ralo was flying privately into Dekalb-Peachtree airport in Atlanta.

WSB-TV obtained an affidavit that reports Ralo is deeply tied to a criminal gang in the ATL area known in the streets as “Famerica.” Following his arrest on Sunday, police and FBI agents both raided an Atlanta apartment complex known as “Lil Pakistan,” which is supposedly owned by the rapper. Agents kicked down the doors in the early morning hours on Wed., April 18, and have since confirmed the incident’s relation to his arrest.

Ralo’s most recent run-in with the law prior to this incident was him being pulled over back in February for driving with a suspended license.