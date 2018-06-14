Creators Of Cool: Meet Tuma Basa, Curator Of The Digital Playlist That Helped Propel Cardi B

Sponsored by Xfinity

Creators Of Cool: Tuma Basa

Who are the Creators of Cool? In honor of Black Music month, BOSSIP and Xfinity are introducing magical folks who have been setting trends in the music industry today.

Tuma Basa has broken digital ground while helping Black artists disperse into today’s digital market. But why isn’t EVERYONE singing his praises? That’s because Basa has been working hard behind the digital scenes, strategically pushing Black artists, no pats on the back needed.

He’s a music vet. Before joining Spotify in 2015, Tuma Basa spent four years at BET, ten years at MTV and three years as VP of Music Programming at Revolt TV.

Tuma Basa is the former global programming head of hip-hop for Spotify, where he curated the huge Hip Hop playlist “RapCaviar”. This mega playlist helped propel some of today’s biggests records online, like “Bodak Yellow” by Cardi B, and “Drowning” by A-Boogie With The Hoodie. RapCaviar brought records like these into over 70 million Spotify subscriber’s headphones.

Imagine having that kind of reach as a budding artist, to a listener that’s already a hip hop fan. It’s pioneering. According to Music Business World Wide, Tuma Basa led RapCaviar to become one of Spotify’s Top 5 playlists worldwide.

Dope!

Since March of 2018, Tuma has left Spotify and taken his talent to Youtube. We are anxious to hear the handiwork of this Creator Of Cool aligned with the internet’s BIGGEST music player.