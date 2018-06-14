Creators Of Cool: Here’s How R&B Singer H.E.R. Stepped Into The Shadows And Propelled Her Digital Streams

Sponsored by Xfinity

Creators Of Cool: H.E.R.

Who are the Creators of Cool? In honor of Black Music month, BOSSIP and Xfinity are introducing magical folks who have been setting trends in the music industry today.

Have you ever heard of H.E.R.? She is the R&B oracle that digitally popped, seemingly out of nowhere. Keeping her identity as a secret helped engage fans to her talent, and H.E.R.’s strategy is groundbreaking. Although she’s been found out, H.E.R. aka Gabi Wilson, 20, has certainly changed the R&B game as far as marketing. She broke the tradition of using co-signs or using her looks to gain attention.

“It’s easier for people to judge what they don’t like about someone when they know exactly what they’re looking at,” she told Refinery 29 in a recent interview. “I just want it to be all about the music. Forget the clothes, the looks, the name, the backstory…you’re here for the music.”

Ironically, the acronym H.E.R., by the way, stands for “Having Everything Revealed.” Everything is revealed with H.E.R., through the music. So how did she change the game? She sang for over 1o years with modest recognition. Then in Mach 2015, with the help of her label, RCA, Gabi released an early stream of a 7-track project under a mysterious new artist moniker, H.E.R. There was very little promo around the project and they’re keeping a tight lid on who the artist behind it is—but the cover of Drake’s “Jungle” blew up online.

Fast forward to today, H.E.R., stays booked, busy and touching lives with her original music. Her digital presence is larger than ever. Definitely a Creator Of Cool!