It Be Ya Own People: Black University Of North Texas Vendor Fired For Typing “Ni**er” On Black Student’s Receipt

UNT Student Gets Receipt With N-Word On It

Being Black doesn’t get you a pass to use hate speech toward your own people.

According to NBCDFW, a student cook at the University of North Texas Union has been fired for using racial slurs toward another student, Chelsea Shaw, via a receipt.

The University of North Texas says a student cook fired for typing a racist slur on an African American student's receipt was also black. https://t.co/VtLdhZBCJc pic.twitter.com/qBaJYcxqSE — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 20, 2018

The offending employee was also Black as pointed out by the statement released by the school’s President:

I quickly responded to the conversation in social media and want to repeat that this kind of speech is contrary to our values. Our university community has a deep history of treating each other respectfully and caring for one another. From listening to discussions in social media, it appears as though assumptions are being made about the race of the person responsible. It is important to know that both the customer and employee were the same race, and regardless of other societal views it is my belief that the use of this term is never OK.

Shaw’s lawyer, who is planning to sue the hell out of the school, couldn’t agree more:

“At the end of the day, hate is hate,” said Moore. “If it’s being used by an agent of your university, it needs to be approached in the same manner as if a white person did it.”

Thoughts on black-on-black racism?