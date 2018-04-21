Bria Myles Has Been Putting Her Massive Donk On IG Again And Yes Lawd
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Bria Myles Puts Donk On Blast
Bria Myles is one of our all-time favorite baes. And she’s been giving us more and more reasons to love her. Namely her most recent thonged out pics putting her ginormous rump on display. This isn’t necessarily new, however it’s always welcome to see as much of her as possible. So enjoy your weekend with some glorious pics of Bria in her best looks i.e. not a lot.
I see this pic resurfacing .. y’all like it like that? I posted it to my Insta story when I was in Ghana and it made its way ppl’s main page … okkkkkurrrrt. – side note – I ran out of clothes on my trip cause I kept extending so I saw them selling this on the side of the road and I bought it .. 📸 my bro @abumoha7