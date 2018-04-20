Tracy Morgan Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ For One Of Their Most Insane Interviews Yet [Video]

Desus & Mero Talk To Tracy Morgan About His Legacy

Comedy legend Tracy Morgan joined Desus & Mero on Thursday for a completely outrageous interview. The extended cut is over 25 minutes long, and features Morgan dropping some very spiritual and knowledgable darts about never leaving the hood and always looking at women with love instead of lust.

The Last OG star also talks about having dinner with Tracy Morgan, why he never pulls out, and how many kids he has as a result of it. The whole interview is insane.