Messy Breakups: Ceaser Reacts To Dutchess’ Claim “Black Ink” Bullies Pushed Her Towards Suicide

Is Ceaser Implying Dutchess Lied About Black Ink Bullying?

Yesterday, Dutchess visited Sister Circle and spoke to the ladies about life after Black Ink. Welp, we guess Ceaser has seen it, as have hundred of thousands of others. A clip of Dutchess detailing being bullied after leaving the Black Ink crew and considering suicide has since blown up in the last 24 hours. Dutchess claims that she got threats, harassing phone calls and overall hell from her former castmates.

Ceaser posted up a cryptic message, seemingly in response to Dutchess’ claim on instagram last night.

We can agree with Dutchess all the way in parts of her interview, her name was brought up A LOT right after she left the show. Outside of the show, Dutch beefed with Sky after meeting with her estranged son in her new tattoo shop.

Do you think this to spite her supposed bullies or truly an act of kindness?