InstaTHOT Tendencies: Invariably Imbecilic Sarah Palin Pushing Fit Tea To Her Fleshy Followers
Although she was once the Republican Vice Presidential candidate, Sarah Palin is currently using the business practices of a common Insta-THOT.
The former Governor of Alaska is peddling Teami Blends’ fit tea and encouraging her fleshy and egregiously imbecilic followers to use her %15 off discount code.
As a busy 🏒mom I need all the energy I can get, but coffee makes me crash mid-day and I dread feeling sluggish (and sometimes not so super kid-friendly 🤣!). After visiting Bristol recently, she raved about the @teamiblends skinny tea that she swears by and has been using forever, so I gave the teas a shot – Amazing! My new coffee replacement for a few weeks now! I travel a lot, plus we do so many outdoor activities requiring lots of energy – the teas help and actually let me keep up with Trig 🏃 It’s easy to take the tea everywhere after filling up my tumbler in the morning. So easy! No need to add sugar because it’s so good 😘 You can use code PALIN for 15% off your order! #thankyouteami
According to Slate, Palin was supposed to use a hashtag like #ad or #spon to indicate that she was being paid to include the post on her social media account, but she didn’t.
Slate also adds that Teami Blends wouldn’t confirm or deny paying Palin for the post.
Now mind you, it pays VERY well to do a sponsored post. Some influencers make $250,000 to post products. As for Palin however, Slate says she could be making just $250 per post because she only has 25,000 followers. Influencers typically make about 1 percent of their follower count per post.
Oh how the mighty have fallen…