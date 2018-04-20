A Youtuber Is Facing 2 Years For Giving A Homeless Man Oreos Filled With Toothpaste

This Youtuber Is Facing Prison Time For An Oreo Prank

Pulling a prank on a homeless man could mean two years of jail time for a YouTuber, according to reports from The Independent.

Barcelona-based vlogger Kanghua Ren, known on the platform as ReSet by his 1.2 million subscribers, filmed a video of himself replacing the white filling in Oreos with toothpaste, and then offering the cookies to people who passed him on the street, including a 52-year-old homeless man, Gheorge L.

Ren said to himself in the video after walking away, “Maybe I’ve gone a bit far, but look at the positive side: This will help him clean his teeth. I think he hasn’t cleaned them since he became poor.” The homeless man reportedly vomited within minutes of eating the cookie, fearing for his life. He also told local news outlet El Pais that he had, “never been treated so poorly while living on the street.” The Youtuber allegedly offered the man €300 to stay silent, and the video has since been deleted.

He is now facing a charge of a crime against moral integrity. In addition to the possible two-year prison sentence, prosecutors are also recommending a $37,000 penalty.

To make matters even worse, this isn’t the first time the vlogger offered up food that was different than it appeared. Prosecutors also brought up that the YouTuber made sandwiches with cat excrement and gave them to children and elderly people. Those videos also seem to have been deleted as well, for obvious reasons.