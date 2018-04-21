A Lil Positivity: Ava Duvernay Will Be GLAAD’s Excellence In Media Award Recipient

Image via Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Ava Duvernay To Receive GLAAD Award

Queen Ava Duvernay has been lauded for her many great works in film, GLAAD wants to see to it that she’s lauded for her inclusion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ava will be receiving the Excellence in Media Award which is given to those “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

To that point, Ava has used her platform to write trans characters and hire queer directors (Queen Sugar)

Says GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis: