A Lil Positivity: Ava Duvernay Will Be GLAAD’s Excellence In Media Award Recipient
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Ava Duvernay To Receive GLAAD Award
Queen Ava Duvernay has been lauded for her many great works in film, GLAAD wants to see to it that she’s lauded for her inclusion.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ava will be receiving the Excellence in Media Award which is given to those “media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”
To that point, Ava has used her platform to write trans characters and hire queer directors (Queen Sugar)
Says GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis:
“She is truly changing the entertainment industry for the better, and we could not be more pleased to be honoring her.”