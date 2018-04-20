Human Megaphone Jennifer Hudson Celebrated 4/20 With The Loudest Tweet Ever

Oh yal want some loud ? I Got loud !!!!!! #happy420 #420 pic.twitter.com/VanVlHEiEf — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) April 20, 2018

Jennifer Hudson Celebrates 4/20 With PERFECT Tweet

After years of endless jokes and slander, human megaphone Jennifer Hudson finally acknowledged her place in history as the loudest songstress of ALL-TIME who briefly won the internet with a perfect celebration of smoker’s holiday 4/20 that left us all deaf.

