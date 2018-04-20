Human Megaphone Jennifer Hudson Celebrated 4/20 With The Loudest Tweet Ever
- By Bossip Staff
Jennifer Hudson Celebrates 4/20 With PERFECT Tweet
After years of endless jokes and slander, human megaphone Jennifer Hudson finally acknowledged her place in history as the loudest songstress of ALL-TIME who briefly won the internet with a perfect celebration of smoker’s holiday 4/20 that left us all deaf.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over J. Hud’s Earth-shaking tweet on the flip.
Feature photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images