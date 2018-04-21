Coupled Up: Paula Patton Brings Her Married Boyfriend Out For Movie Premiere

Paula Patton Reveals Married Boyfriend Zachary Quittman

Paula Patton has been gushing over her brand new romance, claiming this is the first time she’s found love since her marriage to Robin Thicke.

Too bad her man is still 100% married, with not even so much as separation papers filed and belongings still in the home he shared with his wife.

But that’s apparently neither here nor there for Paula, as she proudly flaunted her new boo at the premiere event for her new movie “Traffik.”

She was also spotted out with her real estate broker boo earlier in the day, all smiles and embraces in the street.

Well, she definitely seems happy. Peep more pics below:

Splash News