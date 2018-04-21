Coupled Up: Paula Patton Brings Her Married Boyfriend Out For Movie Premiere

Paula Patton Reveals Married Boyfriend Zachary Quittman
Paula Patton has been gushing over her brand new romance, claiming this is the first time she’s found love since her marriage to Robin Thicke.
Too bad her man is still 100% married, with not even so much as separation papers filed and belongings still in the home he shared with his wife.
But that’s apparently neither here nor there for Paula, as she proudly flaunted her new boo at the premiere event for her new movie “Traffik.”
She was also spotted out with her real estate broker boo earlier in the day, all smiles and embraces in the street.
Well, she definitely seems happy. Peep more pics below:
-
-
Los Angeles Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Pictured: Paula Patton
Ref: SPL1683727 190418
Picture by: SAF / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Los Angeles Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Pictured: Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1683727 190418
Picture by: SAF / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Paula Patton and new boyfriend Zachary Quittman make public debut at the premiere of Traffik held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California on April19, 2018.
Pictured: Paula Patton, Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1684806 190418
Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Paula Patton and new boyfriend Zachary Quittman make public debut at the premiere of Traffik held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California on April19, 2018.
Pictured: Paula Patton, Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1684806 190418
Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Paula Patton and her new boyfriend Zach Quittman are photographed all smiles holding hands while out shopping in New York city today
Pictured: Paula Patton, Zach Quittman
Ref: SPL1685027 190418
Picture by: Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Paula Patton and her new boyfriend Zach Quittman are photographed all smiles holding hands while out shopping in New York city today
Pictured: Paula Patton, Zach Quittman
Ref: SPL1685027 190418
Picture by: Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Los Angeles Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Pictured: Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1683727 190418
Picture by: SAF / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Los Angeles Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Pictured: Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1683727 190418
Picture by: SAF / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
-
-
Los Angeles Premiere of Traffik in Los Angeles
Pictured: Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman
Ref: SPL1683727 190418
Picture by: SAF / Splash News
Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
photodesk@splashnews.com
Splash News