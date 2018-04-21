Jesus Take The Remote : Sister Oprah Gets Served With A Sanctified Lawsuit For Allegedly Stealing “Greenleaf”

Oprah Accused Of Stealing “Greenleaf” Idea

Shannan Lynette Wynn and Pastor Lester Eugene Barrie filed a lawsuit today in federal court claiming that Greenleaf is actually just a rip-off of a show they’d pitched to the network in 2014 called Justice & Glory.

The writing team say that after pitching to the network they were given feedback, but eventually told their idea had been rejected. Later, the suit claims the duo was shocked to see their work on TV, and that they even “used the same character names, and copied verbatim unique and novel story lines, themes, subplots and the overall tone of the show.”

Wynn and Barrie are allegedly seeking “hundreds of thousands” in the lawsuit. Greenleaf has been one of the OWN network’s most successful shows and will debut its third season this summer. Oprah has yet to comment.