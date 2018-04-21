Ran Off On The Judge Twice : Atlanta Murderer On The Run After Fleeing Courtroom Before Hearing Verdict

Convicted Murderer Flees Courthouse Before Hearing Verdict

Verlaine Laguerre, 26, fled an Atlanta Courthouse before hearing his guilty verdict for killing Matthew Hardeman in 2011.

During the night of the altercation the pair exchanged “dirty looks” that sparked a physical fight fought outside Hardeman’s Atlanta home causing Laguerre to leave, vowing to return with a weapon. He came back with an accomplice and an assault rifle which they shot Hardeman 50 times in his own front yard.

Laguerre and Baker were convicted of his murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

Laguerre left the courtroom before the verdict was read Friday, and remains on the run.