So Sad : Baby Found Unresponsive And Eventually Dies After Allegedly Being Violently Shaken By Father

Brooklyn Baby Found Motionless After Being Violently Shaken Dies

Six-month-old Gianni Gilmore was taken off life support at NYU Langone Hospital after being violently shaken, according to his family.

“Gianni was brain-dead,” mom Sara Julien, 22, explained. “The machine was doing everything. He wasn’t even breathing on his own. They said that there was nothing they could do.”

The infant was found motionless inside his home on Gates Ave. Tuesday afternoon.

His father, Shatwaun Gilmore, 24, was arrested on the suspicion he shook his son and gave him a catastrophic brain injury and charged with assault and child endangerment but police released Gilmore and dismissed his arrest due to a “lack of evidence” after the baby was declared brain-dead at NYU Langone Medical Center/Tisch Hospital. Gianni showed symptoms similar to shaken baby syndrome, police sources said.

“It’s too much for me to handle, Jesus. It’s just too much,” the baby’s mother stated.

Gilmore allegedly threatened to commit suicide or to go into hiding, rather than face a lengthy prison sentence if authorities were to charge him with hurting the child.