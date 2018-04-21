Hit Dogs Hollerin’ : Lil’ Punk Pump Delivers A Corny Codeine Coated Clapback Aimed At J. Cole After KOD Album Dropped [Video]

Lil’ Pump Sent Shots At J.Cole Over Social Media

J.Cole’s new KOD album has mumble rappers scattering like roaches after the rapper addressed the current state of Hip Hop and its obsession with self medicating and jumping from trend to trend, more specifically Cole’s song titled “1985”.

One rapper in particular, Lil’ Pump, was not a fan. He hop on Instagram and sent out a shot at Cole saying, “Wow you get so much props—you dissed a 17-year-old,” Pump begins before letting out a laugh. “Lame ass jit.”

Lil Pump reacts to J Cole supposedly dissing him on his new album ‘KOD’ 👀 @lilpump @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/7ya0hn17AN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 20, 2018

Cole raps on the song, “I heard one of ’em diss me, I’m suprised/I ain’t tripping, listen good to my reply/Come here lil’ man, let me talk with ya/See if I can paint for you the large picture/Congrats ’cause you made it out your mama’s house/I hope you make enough to buy your mom a house”

Last year, right around the time Pump and his good friend “Smokepurpp” played a diss track directed at J. Cole. Although he never released the whole thing, but there’s a good chance Cole heard about it, hence the popular theory that Pump is the rapper Cole refers to on “1985.”