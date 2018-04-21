Put On Blast: Allan Kingdom Readjusts Kanye’s Twitter Chakras, Claims He Never Paid Him For Gold Record “All Day”
- By Bossip Staff
Where’s His Money? Allan Kingdom Blasts Yeezy For Running Off With Record
Alllllllmmmmm.
Kanye has been consistently dropping his hard-to -decipher tweets all week, and of course his fans are eating it up! But, one of his cohorts isn’t. Remember the
obnoxious tune he had called “All Day” back in 2015?
Well, one of the main rappers featured on the track, Allan Kingdom, just blasted Yeezy for never paying him for performing and writing on the track. “All Day” went Gold in the United States and received nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards. SMH.
Well, clearly Allan is never seeing any of that money. Kanye thinks ideas are community and folks should “share” them for free.
Better lawyer up, kid. Anyone surprised?