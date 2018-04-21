Put On Blast: Allan Kingdom Readjusts Kanye’s Twitter Chakras, Claims He Never Paid Him For Gold Record “All Day”

Where’s His Money? Allan Kingdom Blasts Yeezy For Running Off With Record

Alllllllmmmmm.

Kanye has been consistently dropping his hard-to -decipher tweets all week, and of course his fans are eating it up! But, one of his cohorts isn’t. Remember the obnoxious tune he had called “All Day” back in 2015?

Well, one of the main rappers featured on the track, Allan Kingdom, just blasted Yeezy for never paying him for performing and writing on the track. “All Day” went Gold in the United States and received nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 58th Grammy Awards. SMH.

sharing is community holding information is capitalism — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

Share some of dat All Day $ w a nigga den. https://t.co/aL4wLSVE8t — Allan Kingdom (@ALLANKNGDM) April 21, 2018

Well, clearly Allan is never seeing any of that money. Kanye thinks ideas are community and folks should “share” them for free.

let's be less concerned with ownership of ideas. It is important that ideas see the light of day even if you don't get the credit for them. Let's be less concerned with credit awards and external validation. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

Better lawyer up, kid. Anyone surprised?