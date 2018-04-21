Riding Derrrty: Ms. Jackson Laughs At Possibility Of Doing Time Over Nelly’s Rape Case Alibi

Shantel Jackson Is Confident In Nelly Alibi

Previously ,we reported Monique Greene sent Nelly’s girlfriend a subpoena in her lawsuit against Nelly. Greene wants Shantel to produce receipts after she publicly claimed she was with Nelly during at least one account from his rape accuser, Jane Doe. Shantel instagrammed her doubt in the accuser’s story, adding she spoke out because she doesn’t want real rape survivors to feel discredited because of this “false” allegation.

Welp, Ms. Jackson joked after the subpoena news broke, saying her face looked fat in a feature photo. Then a fan chimed in:

“That should be the least of your worries. U going to jail girl. Think Nelly gonna hold you down in the big house while he’s raping everybody outchea?”

To which Shantel replies: “Your right. I should be more worried about my dimples looking right. Thnx.”

Yikes. She seems easy-breezy about this, maybe she has her receipts in order?

Per The Blast, Greene is also demanding Nelly turn over his tax returns, list of alleged witnesses on the dates of the alleged sexual assaults, a list of all sexual encounters Nelly had with fans in his dressing rooms, tour buses and hotels at the three locations of the incidents described in the lawsuit, all documents relating to any accusation against him relating to a nonconsensual sexual encounter in the past 10 years and for documents relating to Shantel Jackson’s travel during the incidents.

Nelly has actually filed an objection to turning over the requested documents, claiming Greene is seeking for too much information and would jeopardize the privacy interests of not only him but his business associates. A judge has yet to rule on both these claims.