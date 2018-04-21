2 Chainz Taste Tests Some Of The Most Expensivest Weed In Celebration Of 4/20 [Video]

2 Chainz Taste Tests Some Expensive Marijuana

2 Chainz’ series with GQ, Most Expensivest, is just as funny as it is outrageous. In a special clip in honor of 4/20, the Atlanta native is joined by two specialists who bring him some of the most expensive weed for him to try–but first he’s gotta look at the plants with a magnifying glass and smell to see if it’s up his alley.

The marijuana Chainz tries retails at about $300 a gift box, peep the clip for yourself to see if it’s worth it.

 

