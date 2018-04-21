Pure Comedy: Anthony Mackie Talks Eating Sushi With Mick Jagger At The Met Ball On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Anthony Mackie Talks About Eating Sushi And His Only Time Smoking Weed

In preparation for Avengers: Infinity War‘s release in just a few days, the cast is making their rounds doing press for the big event.

Anthony Mackie stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talks about his first time meeting Fallon, when both of them ate sushi with Mick Jagger at The Met Ball. He also talks about his first–and last–time ever smoking weed, telling an insane story about getting chased by a moose.