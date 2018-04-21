John Legend Says Baby Luna Is NOT Here For Having A Little Brother

John Legend Says Luna Isn’t Quite Ready To Be A Big Sister

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are understandably excited about finally welcoming their second child, a son, within the next few months.

However, John Legend says their new baby boy’s big sister is likely going to be less than thrilled that there’s another lil Legend around sucking up the attention. As he told Sara Bareilles during a Tribeca Film Festival panel this week, via Page Six:

“Luna’s gonna be an issue. I think she’ll probably have some growing pains because she’s currently running the house right now. She’s used to being the center of everything right now so we’ll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight.”

He says he and Chrissy are already strategizing ways to get her to warm up to the idea of there being another baby around, as well:

“I’ve [also] heard that I should bring Luna to him so it doesn’t feel like we’re all just sitting there with this new guy, like, ‘Who this?’”

However, he’s hoping Luna will warm up and give baby #2 the same kind of treatment his own big brother does to this day:

“I was No. 2 in my family. My older brother travels with me all the time, he works with me, he cuts my hair, he takes all of the photos you see on my Instagram of all my shows. He’s always been really supportive of me and takes good care of me so I have a good example of what a good older sibling should be like.”

Aww. We’re sure little Luna will come on around once her baby bro gets here.

Getty