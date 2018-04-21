Stay In School, Kids: A University In Ohio Is Offering Scholarships For Top ‘Fortnite’ Players

Top Fortnite Players Can Get A Scholarship To This University

Variety has reported that Ashland University in Ohio is offering scholarships to top Fortnite players, who have the chance to land a spot on their esports team.

Ashland e-sports head coach Josh Buchanan said in a press release, according to Cleveland, “Fortnite appeals to both the core and casual gaming audience. We’re excited to provide this platform for gamers who want to showcase their skills in a more competitive space. Fortnite facilitates an environment that allows players to get creative, innovate and show off the mastery of their skills.”

Fortnite became an insanely viral hit when it came out in 2017, and got even more hype when people like Drake started joining live streamers playing the game. Now, it may be joining the ranks of other popular games including League of Legends, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Rocket League in becoming a part of competitive collegiate e-sport.

Ashland University’s team won’t just be playing among themselves–A number of universities including the University of Akron and Kent State also have their own varsity e-sports program, and students on the team can gain up to $4,000 in scholarship funds.

Students interested in trying out for Ashland’s e-sports team can apply here. Tryouts will reportedly begin in the Fall 2018 semester–go get your game on.