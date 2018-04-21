Respect The Nipple: Thandie Newton Says THIS Made Her Cry After Filming First ‘Westworld’ Nude Scene

Image via Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Thandie Newton Talks Filming Nude For ‘Westworld’

If you were one of the millions of people who was enraptured with HBO’s sci-fi series, Westworld, then you know how much time Thandie Newton had to spend in her birthday suit.

However, what you might not know is how those nude scenes (and there are a LOT of them) affected her. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast the actress revealed how emotional she became after undressing for the camera for the first time.

In talking about the nudity, Newton was quick to bring up what it was like on set the first time she filmed a nude scene for season one. Nolan was directing the episode, and after the first take, he ran out from behind the camera, instructed the crew to turn away, and, averting his own eyes, quickly guided a robe onto her. “The director!” she marveled. “I just wanted to cry because I never, ever had been treated like that in a situation where I was nude, and I’ve been nude or semi-nude a lot in movies. And it took me a moment to recover myself to carry on. And I was treated that way every single time I was nude.” “It is a revelation to me, to all of us who had to be naked,” she continued, gesturing at the other actors on the panel, all of whom had been required to film nude and all of whom shook their heads vigorously in agreement. “The grace, and the consideration, and the sensitivity. On the one hand I was so appreciative. On the other hand I was horrified by what I had been through up until then. I had delayed horror.”

This is quite a statement considering that we are in the #MeToo era and Hollyweird has been the major springboard for the public revolt against the mistreatment of women in the workplace.