The Presence Of Greatness: Ryan Coogler Will Return To ABFF To Headline Their Talk Series This Summer

Ryan Coogler Will Headline ABFF’s Talk Series

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is making his return to the American Black Film Festival.

According to reports from ESSENCE, Coogler will be returning to ABFF this year to headline the festival’s “ABFF Talk Series,” where the director will discuss his journey to success, and the path he created to become one of Hollywood’s biggest talents. This talk is said to be titled, “A Conversation with Ryan Coogler.”

On top of all the straight film talk, the successful director will also touch on the big role that the festival played for him at the beginning of his career.

In a statement about the event, Jeff Friday, ABFF Ventures Founder & CEO said, “Ryan is a tremendous talent, but more importantly a humble and thoughtful human being. It is because of people like him that the ABFF continues its mission of supporting inclusion in film and television.”

The annual festival will take place in Miami from June 13-17.