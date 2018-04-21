Girl….Please: Farrah Franklin Says She’s 100% Down To Do Another Destiny’s Child Reunion If Bey Will Give Her A Call

Farrah Franklin Says She’s Ready To Reunite With Destiny’s Child

If you’ll recall (and frankly, you may not) Farrah Franklin was a member of Destiny’s Child for about 6 months back in 2000 when LeToya and LaTavia initially got replaced…but was quickly booted after appearing on the cover of a Tariq Nasheed-authored how-to guide on pimping and manipulating women, and generally not being a fit with the other girls.

She’s had a string of bizarre run-ins with the law and strange incidents ever since.

Fast forward to last Saturday, and Farrah was late night watching DC3 reunite and wow the Coachella stage alongside everyone else with internet access, and started getting ideas.

Somehow, Destiny’s forgotten Child seems to have hope that Bey’s team would bother to look her up in the yellow pages to share a stage as big as Coachella with Bey and her marching band of Black Excellence. Even before giving a ring to LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson — you know, members of the group folks actually remember. Farrah says she’d be more than happy to lend her likely rusty talents to the heavily rehearsed show Bey’s got planned, if asked:

Frankly…we SERIOUSLY doubt it. But hey…you never know. Do you think Farrah is the missing link for Destiny’s Child’s return to the stage?

Getty/TMZ