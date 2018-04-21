Really??? LA Fitness Manager Calls Six Cops And Deactivates Black Gym Member, Wrongly Assuming He “Didn’t Pay”

Black Guy Puts NJ LA Fitness Managers On Blast For Being Racist

Tshyrad Oates, a guest of an active La Fitness member posted videos of an incident with managers at a NJ LA Fitness, where 6 cops were called on them for NO REASON. Oates wrote on Facebook that he had signed in with a four-day guest pass from his friend, a club member.

“After about a half hour, I was approached by this same employee telling me that I had to leave or pay, and I explained to her that I just signed in with her with the guest pass,” he said. “She stated that it was my friend who did not pay (unaware that her manager had already signed him in with his membership pass). My friend stated to her that he is an active and current member and that his gym tag was in his locker.”

Wow.

LA Fitness has since issued an apology according to Yahoo.

In a statement released on Thursday per CNN, LA Fitness said, “Clearly, this is a longtime member, with a current, valid membership. We want to clarify that no membership was canceled and no one, including the member’s guest, was banned from the club.”

LA Fitness also said in the statement that a front desk employee was “confused” and thought the member was a guest. “Regrettably, from there our staff unnecessarily escalated the situation and called the police rather than work through it,” LA Fitness said, adding that the company is “currently exploring potential training content and opportunities to better train our staff.”

SMH.