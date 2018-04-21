Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 89
At #beychella like 😂😂😂😂 #mysugardaddywouldntpayformytickets #usingmyneighborswifi #nochella pic.twitter.com/kVWjwDAXIz
— Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) April 15, 2018
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with ANOTHER hilarious batch of viral memes for your weekend funny.
Me after trying 1.6 of the 158 highkicks Beyonce did during her Coachella set. pic.twitter.com/baZrRjFbKG
— Bhad Bheejie (@Beejangles) April 15, 2018
Peep all the best (and funniest) memes of the week on the flip.
Child, Jay came out like pic.twitter.com/l5GiJOi0nA
— Flint, MI hasn't had clean water since 4-24-2014. (@cultA_KlAsh) April 15, 2018
Post Malone up here like pic.twitter.com/MI6pKOzpln
— Micah A. (@LetMicahDown) April 15, 2018
Nah I’m crying Hov had the “I’m only here for my wife” voice pic.twitter.com/QN5PtEMzBq
— Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: Read those lyrics. Read those lyrics to the ancestors!
Khia: My neck. My ba-
Iyanla: Again!
Khia: *sighs* MY NECK! MY BA-
Iyanla: You know who was really complaining about their neck and their back? HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE SLAVES! pic.twitter.com/WWjdWOweGW
— wilhëlm (@willtbh) April 13, 2018
Who is that rapping on stage? He looks familiar. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/qiOrDm7fhy
— A²💫 (@aluminummedal) April 15, 2018
— Ahmed/J. Cole made a gluten free Ab-Soul album (@big_business_) April 15, 2018
front row after touching post malone’s hand pic.twitter.com/iVFGaGi7WX
— nico (@xcx_worId) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: “Read those lyrics to the ancestors!”
Juvenile: “Girl you looks good, won't you back that ass up?.”
Iyanla: “AGAIN!”
Juvenile: *sighs* “Girl you looks good, won't you back that ass up?”
Iyanla: “Yeah, you wanna know who also was told to back that ass up? ROSA PARKS!” pic.twitter.com/07jsCpev9E
— KaWhy Leonard (@ACNeenan) April 13, 2018
“you better not be out there entertaining other niggas..”
me: pic.twitter.com/GyRajNZJdJ
— MetLo Boomin Cola (@HelloLeauxla) April 15, 2018
JAY CAME OUT LIKE
"LETS GO GET EM" pic.twitter.com/iy9zES8zwh
— looter vandross (@brokenpromithes) April 15, 2018
Post Malone on stage pic.twitter.com/hwiSkFcbEe
— Erin (@saintdyana) April 15, 2018
Me heading over to financial aid to enroll at Beyoncé University! #Beychella #Coachella pic.twitter.com/CjjkitLKsh
— ‘Keish•ish (@Keishish) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: I want you to come over here and read those lyrics to Harriet Tubman. Go ‘head.
Beyoncé: He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse…
Iyanla: Go on.
Beyoncé: …he Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.
Iyanla: You know who didn’t have clothes to waste!? HARRIET!! pic.twitter.com/N6n9gLYLj8
— Wiyanla Vanzant (@MrDubC) April 13, 2018
Bey forcing JayZ on the beyhive. pic.twitter.com/RlhVBWbuxV
— Pontsho Pilane (@pontsho_pilane) April 15, 2018
Me showing up to enroll at Beyonce' University first thing Monday morning. #Beychella pic.twitter.com/C1ZtGIXsjv
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 15, 2018
Post Malone is looking like a wet pig on this stage right now. pic.twitter.com/H9I9MDc2wP
— 𝙹𝙾𝙷𝙽 (@fineassjohn) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: READ IT
Cardi: Spread them asscheeks open, make that pussy crack a smile.
Iyanla: Do you know what crack a smile meant to Harriet Tubman? It meant nothing! She ain’t have time to crack a smile while massa cracked the whip on her! pic.twitter.com/Q22LZcrhKc
— Ethan Krane (@theEthanKrane) April 13, 2018
Beyoncé: YALL GIVE IT UP FOR JAY.
The Crowd: pic.twitter.com/STr7b3Qsfg
— camm. (@PlainOlCamm) April 15, 2018
“They had to walk in the backdoor of a theater so you could get on there today in a THONG!” #FixMyLife pic.twitter.com/kGgeK3t2MD
— A²💫 (@aluminummedal) April 15, 2018
she brought the old man out #beychella pic.twitter.com/N4Ki4GBNBR
— beza (@huhbeza) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: Come On, I want you to read these lyrics to Rosa Parks.
Lil’ Kim: I use to be scared of the dick now I throw lips to the shit..
Iyanla: Continue..
Lil’ Kim: Handle it like a real bitch.
Lyanla: You know who handled shit like a real Bitch? ROSA! pic.twitter.com/hAH7BP91Se
— Jun Jun Slay 👑 (@iKarDasHianKidd) April 14, 2018
jay z pic.twitter.com/Llb0hoAQ5x
— lost wig (@Ulldiesoonfatty) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: “Read those lyrics. Read to the ancestors!”
SZA: “Cause maybushdiaoofkahduak… all the stars are kosher.”
Iyanla: “AGAIN!!”
SZA: *sighs* “Cause maybushdiaoofkahduak… all the stars are kosher!”
Iyanla: “Yeah meanwhile Harriet just wants to follow the NORTH STAR!!!” pic.twitter.com/OoXyeT3zp3
— Boo Boo the Fool (@juneyeti) April 13, 2018
Jay Z after 30 seconds on stage #Beychella pic.twitter.com/MUVUepzjD5
— Hey Auntie! (@SimplyYoso) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: Dwayne, read these lyrics to Emmett Till.
Lil Wayne: Beat that pussy up like Emmett Till
Iyanla: Yeah and you wanna know what got him beat up and killed? A PUSSY. pic.twitter.com/6aC1zpqCGvhttps://t.co/6aC1zpqCGv
— HBeyCU thot (@BasicBitching) April 13, 2018
Oh great. She brought Jay Z. #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/p7ZwL0S2dB
— FRESH. (@FreshWithDepth) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: “Say it to sister Harriet”
Trina: “Ass so big like the sun, hope you got a mile for a dick I wanna run”
Iyanla: “You know what Harriet wanted to run for!? Freedom!” pic.twitter.com/x6N8Dk9cdc
— Lamir Brice (@lamirbrice) April 14, 2018
Jay Z sound out of breath meanwhile Bey just gave us two movies and a new wardrobe #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/kRCJmi8HlR
— art-ish (@BodyofBex) April 15, 2018
Iyanla: “Read those lyrics. Read to the ancestors!”
DJ Unk: “Don’t hide that…pussy, divide that pussy.”
Iyanla: “AGAIN!!”
Unk: *sighs* “Don’t hide that pussy! Divide that pussy!”
Iyanla: “Yeah, you wanna know who was looking for places to hide?? HARRIET AND THE SLAVES!!!!” pic.twitter.com/NL2162m7rY
— The Mother of Dragging (@AdrianXpression) April 13, 2018
IV: “Read them lyrics to brother Martin”
Future: “ladidadida slob on me knob”
IV: You know who was behind Martin’s doorknob!? THE KU KLUX KLAN!” pic.twitter.com/UpiTLPaf7W
— Sicksteen #YN (@Sicksteen_216) April 13, 2018
kanye: buildings are built by those who can build
his fanbase: pic.twitter.com/MHiZVvyXRk
— joban (@ehjovan) April 19, 2018
Sis was casket sharp at her prom
The reactions are priceless pic.twitter.com/Atqj84R9Wz
— 👑Akingbade👑 (@vsejanea) April 16, 2018
Feature photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella