Racist Revisionist: Texas Charter School Teacher Asks Students To List ‘Positive Aspects’ Of Slavery

REALLY???

Teacher Asks Students To List Positive Aspects Of Slavery

A rancidly racist revisionist is in hot water after asking students to take on a shocking assignment.

According to ABC News, reps for The Great Hearts Monte Vista schools are apologizing after an unnamed teacher gave out a homework assignment telling students to list both the positive and negative aspects of slavery.

Aaron Kindel, the superintendent of Great Hearts Texas, is confirming that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

“To be clear, there is no debate about slavery. It is immoral and a crime against humanity,” said Kindel in a statement posted Thursday.

The textbook being used in the teacher’s classroom,”Prentice Hall Classics: A History of the United States” has been removed until school officials can review the material.

Pearson, the makers of the textbook, are denying any wrongdoing.

“We do not support the point of view represented in the worksheet and strongly condemn the implication that there was any positive aspect to slavery,” said their rep Scott Overland.

News of the assignment quickly spread after Democratic Rep Joaquin Castro posted about it on social media.

This is absolutely unacceptable. A @GreatHeartsTX charter school in San Antonio asked students to complete a “balanced view” assignment about slavery, requiring them to list the “positive aspects” of slave life. The teacher worked from a @pearson textbook. pic.twitter.com/mzEWty68tB — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 19, 2018

