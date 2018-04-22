Bye Pied Piper! R. Kelly’s Publicist, Manager & Assistant Quit Amid Latest ‘Sex Pet’ Allegations

R. Kelly’s Team Quits

R. Kelly’s being abandoned. After yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaars of rumors that he’s a sexual predator, it looks like R. Kelly’s team has had enough.

According to BBC, R. Kelly has been dropped by his lawyer Linda Mensch as well as his executive assistant Diane Copeland and his publicist, Trevian Kutti.

Kutti made the announcement to Rolling Stone and told them he was done with the singer after April 16 while Copeland who worked with him for over a decade, quit earlier this month.

As previously reported the BBC dropped a new documentary titled R. Kelly: Sex, Girls, and Videotapes which included new allegations against Kelly about his alleged cult-like harem of women he trained as “pets.”

There are also new allegations against the Pied Piper. Last week we reported that a 19-year-old woman is claiming that he knowingly and intentionally infected her with an STD, reportedly the herpes virus.

People are now commenting on the latest page in this sordid R. Kelly story including Ava Duvernay who said;

Apparently dozens of times is the charm. https://t.co/MAYUWPPsm8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 22, 2018

