A Lil’ Positivity : Eminem Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety And Reflects On His Past Struggles With Addiction

Eminem Celebrates 10 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem’s battles with addiction are no secret, the legendary rapper opened about his drug use and spoke candidly in an interview that he was convinced that his prescription pill addiction would be the death of him. In the documentary How To Make Money Selling Drugs, Marshall mentioned:

“When I took my first Vicodin, it was like this feeling of ‘Ahh.’ Like everything was not only mellow but [I] didn’t feel any pain… I don’t know at what point exactly it started to be a problem. I just remember liking it more and more. People tried to tell me that I had a problem. I would say ‘Get that f—–g person outta here. I can’t believe they said that sh– to me. I’m not out there shooting heroin. I’m not f—–g out there putting coke up my nose. I’m not smoking crack.”

Also mentioning “Xanax, Valium, tomato, tomatoe, it’s the same thing … F— it, take it… I Had I got to the hospital about two hours later, I would have died. My organs were shutting down. My liver, kidneys, everything… They were gonna have to put me on dialysis. They didn’t think I was gonna make it. My bottom was gonna be death.”

Slim Shady took to social media to share a huge milestone on the road to recovery with his fans, his 10 years of sobriety chip. Something that probably means more to him than his many, many awards…