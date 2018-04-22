Now Sink: Kanye Is Still Sending Social Media Subliminals From The Sunken Place

Kanye Seems To Side With MAGA Maven Candace Owens On Twitter

It was all good just a week ago. Social media was in love with Kanye’s stream of positive woke tweets that reminded us of the “old Kanye” until he tweeted, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.”

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

He received backlash on social media for praising the far-right, conservative YouTuber and political pundit. Her content expresses right-wing opinions such as her lack of concern for issues touching upon Charlottesville, defense of the KKK, and stance on white supremacy.

Kanye followed up on the tweet by saying “only free thinkers”. But the flame had already been ignited on social media.

Owens retweeted Ye, saying that “everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.” Her supporters and other conservatives retweeted, as well as saw this as an “opportunity for dialogue.”

I’m freaking out. @kanyewest ….please take a meeting with me. I tell every single person that everything that I have been inspired to do, was written in your music.

I am my own biggest fan, because you made it okay. I need you to help wake up the black community. https://t.co/Uz1nB9K0Oz — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Social media went crazy after Kanye showed signs that he might still be in the sunken place…

Taylor Swift recieved more hate for making a cover of a song than Kanye West did for openly supporting Trump.#KanyeIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/u0hbfT2Fz5 — 4ƃɐ ɹoɟ ʎpɐǝɹ sı ɯǝǝɹ (@pianohive) April 22, 2018