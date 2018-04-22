Beychella 2 Wasn’t Streamed For Us Peasants & The BeyHive Reactions Are HILARIOUS

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20

Beychella 2 Wasn’t Streamed & Sparked BeyHive Chaos

It was all good just a week ago. Queen Slayyyoncé came thru, obliterated our wigs and teased an even bigger Beychella 2 that went down last night without a live stream in a hype-killing moment that had the dismayed BeyHive in a hilariously petty TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over non-streamed Beychella 2 on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus