WTF: Rapper Belly Gets Assaulted By Coachella Security During The Weeknd’s Set

Belly Attacked By Coachella Security During The Weeknd’s Set

Canadian rapper Belly was on the receiving end of some flying fists from security guards during The Weeknd’s performance at Coachella this weekend, even despite the fact that the rapper performed at the festival just a few hours earlier in the night.

Belly–who even has a hit song with The Weeknd himself–was in a line of people walking toward the VIP area near the main stage while The Weeknd was onstage singing “The Hills,” according to testimonials from several witnesses.

For some unknown reason, approximately 10 men, who appear to be Coachella security staff, start to absolutely pummel Belly, and keep at it for several seconds–you can see for yourself below in the footage courtesy of TMZ.

Belly sent out a tweet after the incident that shows he’s focusing on the positives in life, including the fact that he performed a great show at Coachella–and not dwelling on the debacle with security.

no negative bullshit can steal my joy.. I performed the best show of my life, on 4/20 at Coachella ‼️I really came from nothing, and I’m still here.. it’s gotta mean something. — BELLY (@reBELLYus) April 21, 2018

According to TMZ, police were not involved in the incident, and by the time they showed up everyone had already dispersed, and no report was taken.