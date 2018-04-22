Loyalty, Loyalty, Loyalty: Rihanna Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On His History-Making Pulitzer Prize Win

Rihanna Gives Kendrick His Props For Recent Pulitzer Win

Kendrick Lamar has officially become the first rapper ever to win the Pulitzer Prize in music, which is an absolutely insane accomplishment. His friend and former collaborator Rihanna recently took to social media to congratulate the award-winning rapper, also noting how him securing the prize means a lot more than just the award itself.

On Saturday morning, Rihanna shared a cartoon drawing of herself with Kendrick onto her Instagram Story. The “Loyalty” songstress wrote, “Congrats to my boy KungFuKenny on making history and winning such a prestigious award like a Pulitzer! Keep showing the kids that anything is possible man.”

.@Rihanna congratulates Kendrick on winning a Pulitzer via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/h7MsgwDXvC — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) April 21, 2018

Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. became the first non-classical or jazz work to earn the award. According to reports from The Boston Globe, the Pulitzer board called the album, “a work that captures the complexity of African-American life.”

Rihanna joins other celebrities including Diddy, Ellen DeGeneres, and Olivia Wilde. We’re just hoping Rih and Kung Fu Kenny make another song together soon!