Ellen Tells Van Jones She’s Ashamed Over The Inequality And Gun Violence In America [Video]

Ellen Degeneres And Van Jones Talk Gun Violence

CNN Contributor Van Jones made his first visit to Ellen this week, and while there, he talked to Mrs. Degeneres about the issues plaguing America right now. The two discusses both gun violence and racial inequality, and how those issues go hand-in-hand.

While they discusses the staggering number of shootings of unarmed black men, Ellen told Jones and her audience: “I’m furiouss…As a white person, I’m ashamed.” She goes on later to say, “I think, how is this possible that this keeps happening and nothing — there’s just blatant racism.”