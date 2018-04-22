Whisper Goddess Alina Baraz & Her Slow-Simmered Yams Are Melting The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Whispery Baddie Alina Baraz Is Shattering The Internet
We love us some Alina Baraz who continues to bless us with soul-melting vibes and her slow-simmered yamssss that somehow went un-thirsted over until recently when she slayyyyed Coachella and ascended to next-level stardom.
Hit the flip for a must-see celebration of yammy whisper Goddess Alina Baraz.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo: Instagram