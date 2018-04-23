RHOA Reunion: THESE Dumb A$$ Racist Comments Got KKKim ZolciaKKK Dragged By Her Party City Wig

Number #2 best moment of the RHOA Reunion Part Three.

@ is priceless!#RHOA pic.twitter.com/EXZVtbxOGu — Moodygirl74 (@moodgirl74) April 23, 2018

Kim Zolciak’s Racism Got Dragged

One of the biggest storylines from this season has been Kim Zolciak’s…um…issues with black people. Okay, we’ll say it. She seems to be a stone cold racist. Her racism seems as strong as her chin is what we’re saying. On Sunday it all came to a head when she basically blamed racism on social media and claimed that it didn’t really really exist.

#RHOA glad to know racism isn't real since @Kimzolciak said it 😕 go to bed party city wig pic.twitter.com/UMNJ0GW8kC — Rosetta Marrett (@RosettaMarrett) April 23, 2018

The cast dragged her. Andy dragged her. Twitter dragged. Everybody dragged her and it’s really time for her to get out the paint. Take a look at the brutality.