LHHATL Seeds: Did Lil Scrappy Accidentally Reveal He Put The Paws On Bambi’s Womb???

Congratulations? Bambii And Lil Scrappy Seem To Be Having A Baby!

We’re anxious to send out a huge CONGRATULATIONS to Scrappy and his wife Bambi from Love and Hip Hop, because they might have a baby on the way! We can’t confirm for sure if Bambii is pregnant but she is glowing and holding what appears to be a gut full of shimmer in the latest photo Scrappy posted of them.

Folks in the comments, including their celebrity friends are saying “congrats” and “awww” under the photo.

Scrappy and Bambii tied the knot last year after 3 years of rocky coupled-dom. Do YOU think they’re having a seed???