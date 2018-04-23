He Wasn’t Ready! Twitter Crushed Quarter-Sized Kevin Hart From The Future For Unfunny “Joke” About Broke Dark-Skinned Hoes

Kevin Hart’s Dark-Skinned Hoes Tweet Bites Him In The Azz

Over the weekend, an 8-year-old Kevin Hart tweet caused an uproar on twitter and folks were reminded of how sh*tty of a “comedian” he used to be. Apparently, back in 2010 Kevin tried to Lil Duval his way into getting retweets and posted a distasteful joke about dark-skinned women having bad credit.

We thought it was a hoax, but the tweet was REAL and he must’ve been running a marathon or something while twitter dragged him, because it stayed up for HOURS before it was deleted. Kevin was 30-years-old at the time and STILL married to his dark-skinned wife at the time. Twitter didn’t let him live this down at ALL.

Hit the flip to see all of the eviscerating replies to Kevin’s color-struck bad credit “joke”.