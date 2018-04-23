Breakfast Brutality: Police Expose Black Woman’s Breast And Threaten To Break Her Arm At Alabama Waffle House
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
Police Expose Woman’s Breast During Violent Waffle House Arrest
Waffle House is having the worst weekend ever, after 4 people were killed at a location in Tennessee, another incident has gone viral at an Alabama location.
Police are seen forcibly arrested a Black woman, exposing her breasts and threaten to break her arm.
This p***y azz cop arrested this lady because he “heard an f-bomb”??? FOH.