Breakfast Brutality: Police Expose Black Woman’s Breast And Threaten To Break Her Arm At Alabama Waffle House

Image via Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

Police Expose Woman’s Breast During Violent Waffle House Arrest

Waffle House is having the worst weekend ever, after 4 people were killed at a location in Tennessee, another incident has gone viral at an Alabama location.

Police are seen forcibly arrested a Black woman, exposing her breasts and threaten to break her arm.

This p***y azz cop arrested this lady because he “heard an f-bomb”??? FOH.