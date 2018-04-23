Breakfast Brutality: Police Expose Black Woman’s Breast And Threaten To Break Her Arm At Alabama Waffle House

Police Expose Woman’s Breast During Violent Waffle House Arrest

Waffle House is having the worst weekend ever, after 4 people were killed at a location in Tennessee, another incident has gone viral at an Alabama location.

Police are seen forcibly arrested a Black woman, exposing her breasts and threaten to break her arm.

This p***y azz cop arrested this lady because he “heard an f-bomb”??? FOH.

