Call Andy: Did ‘Peach Pulled’ Phaedra Not So Subtly Shade The Remaining Real Housewives

Phaedra Parks Shades The RHOA Reunion???

If you’ve been watching the #RHOAReunion you no doubt saw the conclusion that included Kim Zolciak claiming that she was unfairly targeted by “five African-American women” and adding that “racism doesn’t really exist.”

Well, you might not have not been the only one watching what went down; there’s speculation that none other than ex-housewife Phaedra Parks also tuned in.

Around the time the reunion was airing Sunday Phaedra posted a message about “being the bad guy.”

“They need girls like me so they can make me the bad guy,” wrote Phaedra quoting a Nicki Minaj line.

Fans are now begging Andy Cohen to bring back the housewife that was fired for spreading the Kandi Burruss sex dungeon drugging allegations.

“Yesss #bringbackphaedra @bravoandy the people need her back,” wrote one fan. “@Bravoandy pleeeaaaasee bring Phaedra back!!!!” added another.

Do YOU think Phaedra Parks should be brought back for RHOA season 11???

#Godsplan 🙏🏾 A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

