Call Andy: Did ‘Peach Pulled’ Phaedra Not So Subtly Shade The Remaining Real Housewives
Phaedra Parks Shades The RHOA Reunion???
If you’ve been watching the #RHOAReunion you no doubt saw the conclusion that included Kim Zolciak claiming that she was unfairly targeted by “five African-American women” and adding that “racism doesn’t really exist.”
Well, you might not have not been the only one watching what went down; there’s speculation that none other than ex-housewife Phaedra Parks also tuned in.
Around the time the reunion was airing Sunday Phaedra posted a message about “being the bad guy.”
“They need girls like me so they can make me the bad guy,” wrote Phaedra quoting a Nicki Minaj line.
Fans are now begging Andy Cohen to bring back the housewife that was fired for spreading the Kandi Burruss sex dungeon drugging allegations.
“Yesss #bringbackphaedra @bravoandy the people need her back,” wrote one fan.
“@Bravoandy pleeeaaaasee bring Phaedra back!!!!” added another.
Do YOU think Phaedra Parks should be brought back for RHOA season 11???
More on the flip.
Fans are now telling Andy that if Phaedra was fired for her comments, Kim Zolciak should get the same fate for her racist reunion remarks.
Both Kim and Andy confirmed that she won’t be back next season.
Andy already confirmed that there would be casting shakeups for season 11 to make the show “a little different and better.”
He told Entertainment Tonight;
“What can I tell you — if you didn’t like it this time, keep watching. I guarantee you, next time it’ll be a little different and better.”
People are photoshopping a peach into Phaedra’s pictures.