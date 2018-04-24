Bae Phi Bae: Meet The Sun-Kissed Slaychella Snacks Who Sizzled Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
greetings from coachella

A post shared by Monica (@monbreezy) on

Baddest Slaychella Snacks In The Game

Beychella (or Slaychella) 2018 was a larger-than-life celebration of music, self-expression and carefree shenanigans bursting with positive vibes, snatched wigs (courtesy of Queen Bey) and intoxicating Black girl magic that pushed the hype-fueled festival to yet ANOTHER level.

🔊Up next on stage The Craft 2018 taking girl band names..🚀🏜👽🎫

A post shared by Erica Adrianna (@ericaadrianna) on

Hit the flip to meet the sun-kissed slaychella snacks who sizzled the internet.

🌶#hotchella #coachella2018 #beychella #coachella

A post shared by S/o to GOD🙏 (@_a.mone) on

C O A C H E L L A 🎡 D A Y 1 #coachella2018

A post shared by Helen Daniel Araya (@helendanielaraya) on

    #CoachellaWeekendOne #Day3

    A post shared by Beans (@xannamontanna) on

    Categories: Black Girl Magic, For Discussion, For Your Information

    Comments

