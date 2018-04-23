In (Royal) White Folks News: Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William Welcome Baby #3

Kate Middleton And Prince William Welcome Baby #3

Congratulations are in order for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton and Prince William are now the proud parents of another baby boy.

The news comes straight from Kensington Palace who revealed that the Duchess gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

“She was admitted to St. Mary’s early Monday in the “early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. One minute after 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), she gave birth to her third royal baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.”

A name for the baby has not yet been announced.

The couple’s third royal baby is fifth in line for the throne.