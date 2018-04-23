Waffle House Hero-Brother Who Disarmed Naked White Boy Speaks Out! [Video]

(GETTY)

Heroic James Shaw Jr. grabbed the barrel of the AR-15 being held by naked Travis Reinking at a Waffle House in Tenn. over the weekend. Shaw actually disarmed Reinking but not before being grazed.

Reinking has a serious history of mental issues and it’s a wonder how he even had the gun used in the shooting. Before he went on this shooting spree, the police had confiscated the nut cases guns, but for some mysterious reason gave them back to his father even after Reinking was evaluated and found to be a nutjob.