Turning Her On: People Think Keri Hilson’s Secretly Swirlin’ With A Virile Vanilla King
- By Bossip Staff
Keri Hilson Responds To Rumors She’s Dating A White Man
Everybody loves Ms. Keri baby—including the melanin-deficient men.
Remember when we told you that Keri Hilson recently sent out a series of hilarious tweets about getting flooded with appreciation from men of a certain skin color?
After retweeting some of her #Day1WhiteBoys who want to “Pretty Girl Rock” with Ms. Hilson….
Keri denied having a secret swirly boyfriend.
Oh, and for all the angsty (and ashy) people perturbed by her flood of white men appreciation, Keri sent a snippy message to them about NOT being in the sunken place.
Sit down haters! Let the virile vanilla kings have their moment with Ms. Keri Baby!
More on the flip.