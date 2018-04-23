Turning Her On: People Think Keri Hilson’s Secretly Swirlin’ With A Virile Vanilla King

Keri Hilson Responds To Rumors She’s Dating A White Man

Everybody loves Ms. Keri baby—including the melanin-deficient men.

Remember when we told you that Keri Hilson recently sent out a series of hilarious tweets about getting flooded with appreciation from men of a certain skin color?

After retweeting some of her #Day1WhiteBoys who want to “Pretty Girl Rock” with Ms. Hilson….

Probably at this moment like us black guys pic.twitter.com/U6govU1aAc — Phella (@PhellaDaFam) April 23, 2018

😂 Wait…white guys like booties? I mean mine’s just a cute lil tush. But white guys? Speak on it. https://t.co/wmlkupQjts — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) April 23, 2018

I been chasing @KeriHilson since Energy just favorite my tweet once 😭 — Randy Watson (@Diplomat_33) April 23, 2018

Keri denied having a secret swirly boyfriend.

Lmaoooo!! Yall remember that telephone game? How did me joking about white men in my DM’s turn into “She’s dating a white man?” I’m SUPER single for the record— Idc if he’s black, blue or purple— if he’s a man of great character, loyal & deserving of my heart & treats me right… https://t.co/hgiWtGDIrh — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) April 23, 2018

Why ppl so dramatic?! 🙆🏽‍♀️😂 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) April 23, 2018

Let’s settle this now before any blogs take the dramatic approach. I like MEN. Fine men. Good men. I’m single. (Annnd…deliriously jetlagged). But plz read the whole thread from my initial tweet…jokes. — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) April 23, 2018

Oh, and for all the angsty (and ashy) people perturbed by her flood of white men appreciation, Keri sent a snippy message to them about NOT being in the sunken place.

Wowwwwww can't believe I'm reading this right now lol smh 🤦🏽‍♀️😒 pic.twitter.com/3vKAvlTapd — Aye Yo Jazz (@itsayeyojazz) April 23, 2018

Lmao!! “This” = this conversation. This thread. Read the whole thing before you go all sunken place on me. All jokes. https://t.co/ryKi9o0b7B — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) April 23, 2018

Sit down haters! Let the virile vanilla kings have their moment with Ms. Keri Baby!

