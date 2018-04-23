WTF?! North Carolina Restaurant Offers Lottery Raffle For Chance To Eat A Tarantula Burger

Image via TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP/Getty Images

Tarantula Burger Offered At North Carolina Restaurant

Bull City Burger and Brewery is the home of a peculiar and disgusting burger that people are actually excited to swallow.

According to RawStory the North Carolina burger joint is offering customers a shot at their tarantula burger. Owner Seth Gross (oh, the nominal irony) said he discovered the arachnid delicacy while reading about Cambodia.

“I thought this would be a great way to really teach about diversity,” Gross said in an interview.

Seth only gets 15 organic spiders a year so in order to eat his 8-legged lunch you have to enter a raffle. Winners like arachnophobe Kristin Barnaby who claims she wants to “eat her fear” had this to say about the spidey-snack:

“It reminded me of potato chips,” Barnaby said after washing down her first tarantula burger with a glass of water. “I like to eat weird food.”

Po. Tato. Chips. Oook.